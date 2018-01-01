  1. Realting.com
  Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,82M
;
6
About the complex

LIMITED
COLLECTION
TwinVillas

84 exquisite villas seamlessly integrated into the
lush landscapes of an existing prestigious golf field.
Experience the epitome of contemporary design,
functionality, and exclusivity

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Other complexes
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,55M
Specifications Type - Beachfront Villa Size - 5,000 sq ft No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath  30 min from Downtown 30 min from Airport Unfurnished Soon to be vacant Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05 Features Dubai Marina skyline view Well maintained Beach access Private pool Partially upgraded interior Signature location   About area   Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft.    Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.  
Cottage village Sobha Reserve Villas
Cottage village Sobha Reserve Villas
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
The brilliant project of Sobha Reserve in Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubailand, offering a collection of branded villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms from the Sobha Group, supplemented by individual amenities and amenities of a corporate identity. An ultra-classical life in Dubai, where you and your family can engage in various sports and have fun, excellent equipment and amenities to complement your efforts in this place. Freely participate in various events, including world-class sports and entertainment elements, playing and running, strengthening your love affair, spending time with your loved ones. This is a place where first-class amenities allow you to diversify your modern lifestyle with a variety of water activities and sports. Exceptional elements of entertainment and a stock of exclusive amenities. This place is charming in nature, reflecting its beautiful vibrations of nature and modernity. A beacon of perfection that encourages your inner core to offer and immerse yourself in the pleasure that has always been in your dream. Sunbathe and regain strength in hundreds of sections of water sports and entertainment, where time flies at wind speed. Really amazing development, taking into account individual landing, which satisfies the needs of each user with comfort and convenience. Development goes along with various amenities and services. The club house here is filled with many exceptional amenities to provide you with almost all the entertainment, entertainment, entertainment, indoor sports and all that. Come and immerse yourself in a holistic community known for its excellent green world and first-class services, recreation areas, retail and everything at the doorstep.
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,01M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer Key Highlights; Luxury amenities & services World acclaimed golfing destinations Home to various legendary attraction within green Stunning architecture with incredible views Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,160 Sqft 2 Car parking spaces Maid room Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Stairs Roof access Balcony / Terrace Lawn area Garden Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Championship golf course Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sports court Yoga & Meditation Kid’s play area Fitness centre Basketball & Tennis court Football pitch 24/7 Security Gated community Golf academy & practice Skate Park Nearby Neighbourhood; Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km Dubai Production City – 1.8Km JVT – 3,1Km Green Community – 3.3Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
