Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Specifications
Type - Beachfront Villa
Size - 5,000 sq ft
No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed
No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath
30 min from Downtown
30 min from Airport
Unfurnished
Soon to be vacant
Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05
Features
Dubai Marina skyline view
Well maintained
Beach access
Private pool
Partially upgraded interior
Signature location
About area
Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft.
Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.
The brilliant project of Sobha Reserve in Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubailand, offering a collection of branded villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms from the Sobha Group, supplemented by individual amenities and amenities of a corporate identity. An ultra-classical life in Dubai, where you and your family can engage in various sports and have fun, excellent equipment and amenities to complement your efforts in this place.
Freely participate in various events, including world-class sports and entertainment elements, playing and running, strengthening your love affair, spending time with your loved ones. This is a place where first-class amenities allow you to diversify your modern lifestyle with a variety of water activities and sports. Exceptional elements of entertainment and a stock of exclusive amenities.
This place is charming in nature, reflecting its beautiful vibrations of nature and modernity. A beacon of perfection that encourages your inner core to offer and immerse yourself in the pleasure that has always been in your dream. Sunbathe and regain strength in hundreds of sections of water sports and entertainment, where time flies at wind speed. Really amazing development, taking into account individual landing, which satisfies the needs of each user with comfort and convenience.
Development goes along with various amenities and services. The club house here is filled with many exceptional amenities to provide you with almost all the entertainment, entertainment, entertainment, indoor sports and all that. Come and immerse yourself in a holistic community known for its excellent green world and first-class services, recreation areas, retail and everything at the doorstep.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer
Key Highlights;
Luxury amenities & services
World acclaimed golfing destinations
Home to various legendary attraction within green
Stunning architecture with incredible views
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 3,160 Sqft
2 Car parking spaces
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Stairs
Roof access
Balcony / Terrace
Lawn area
Garden
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Championship golf course
Green surrounding
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Sports court
Yoga & Meditation
Kid’s play area
Fitness centre
Basketball & Tennis court
Football pitch
24/7 Security
Gated community
Golf academy & practice
Skate Park
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km
Dubai Production City – 1.8Km
JVT – 3,1Km
Green Community – 3.3Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
