  Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$864,518
14/04/2025
$862,164
13/04/2025
$862,670
12/04/2025
$865,891
;
6
ID: 25734
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2447218
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ananda Residences is a residential project, created for those, who appreciate harmony of style, comfort and active lifestyle. Located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, this project will be ideal for both life and investment. Tranquility of a cozy residential complex and convenient accessibility of Dubai key areas are combined here. Due to well-developed infrastructure, green boulevards, proximity to schools, shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities, Motor City has proved to be one of the most comfortable areas for living.

The project offers refined studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 3 bedrooms. Each residence is designed with attention to every detail and using high-quality finishing materials. Apartments are fully furnished, there is built-in kitchen appliances, making movement or rental easy and quick.

The project is thought out in such a way as to meet the requirements of both active young people, and families with children. There is a modern swimming pool, where you can relax in a hot day, tennis and basketball courts for sports, a gym with professional equipment to keep fit, a kids' play area, where children can have fun and spend time safely. The barbecue area will be perfect for meetings with friends and family evenings, and the jogging track and the hiking trail, going through the green space, create the ideal conditions for walks and training activity outdoors.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • tennis court
  • basketball court
  • gym
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • jogging track
  • hiking trail

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan:

Payment plan for 2 years after handover.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished with kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Autodrome - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Sports City - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes
  • Global Village - 15 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 23 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

