  Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

from
€598,455
About the complex

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - March, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Residence Kvartira s vygodnym mestopolozheniem
from
€174,593
Residence Kvartira s 1 spalney v prestizhnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€195,637
from
€195,637
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€777,968
from
€777,968
Apartment building Vista by Prestige One
from
€158,038
Residential complex Golf Views — apartments in a new residential complex by Emaar overlooking the golf course in Emaar South, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€499,578
from
€499,578
Residential complex Equiti Apartments — new residence by Refine with a swimming pool and a gym in International City, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€198,238
Dubai, UAE
from
€198,238
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, shops, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security system and video surveillance, a parking. Completion - September, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitted wardrobes Tile flooring Fitted kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€145,187
Dubai, UAE
from
€145,187
The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc. The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres. The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
from
€288,028
Area 34–52 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Premium apartment with panoramic windows and with beautiful views of the city. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Jewelz residential complex – the project of one of the most successful developers of the UAE ( Danube Properties ). The monumental 17-story building is made in the form of the letter L. The external design of the complex determines clear straight lines and geometric patterns. Its feature was large panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The podium of the building is decorated with flower beds with curly plants and landscaped gardens. Before the entrance there is a beautiful small fountain with backlight. Inside the building there is a lot of common space: a ceremonial lobby with concierge services. All conditions for a comfortable stay are created here: there is a health club, a steam bath, a sauna, a gym, an outdoor jacuzzi, pools on the territory, a restaurant, a cafe, a children's playground, and spacious parking. The residential complex is under heavy 24-hour security. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Pools for adults and children - Outdoor Jacuzzi - Zone for tanning and relaxation - Restaurant and cafe - Party Room - Health Club - Spa, sauna and steam bath - Fitness center - Running track - Tennis court - Paddle and badminton court - BBQ area - Children's playground The Hewelz high-rise complex is located 9 km from the sea in the busy Dubai Arjan area, where all conditions for work, leisure and entertainment are created. Convenient transport interchange makes it easy to get to any area of the city. Within walking distance there is a large medical center, cafes and luxury restaurants. Fans of active shopping will find many shopping centers around. In 4 minutes is one of Dubai's main attractions – the world's largest Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. All conditions are created here not only for work and leisure, but also for study. Schools and kindergartens are a 3-minute walk from the complex. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The active development of the Arjan district, where the Jewelz residential complex is located, leaves great opportunities for business to invest. Therefore, apartments in this area of Dubai will always be in price. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
