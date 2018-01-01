Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €288,028

34–52 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Premium apartment with panoramic windows and with beautiful views of the city. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Jewelz residential complex – the project of one of the most successful developers of the UAE ( Danube Properties ). The monumental 17-story building is made in the form of the letter L. The external design of the complex determines clear straight lines and geometric patterns. Its feature was large panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The podium of the building is decorated with flower beds with curly plants and landscaped gardens. Before the entrance there is a beautiful small fountain with backlight. Inside the building there is a lot of common space: a ceremonial lobby with concierge services. All conditions for a comfortable stay are created here: there is a health club, a steam bath, a sauna, a gym, an outdoor jacuzzi, pools on the territory, a restaurant, a cafe, a children's playground, and spacious parking. The residential complex is under heavy 24-hour security. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Pools for adults and children - Outdoor Jacuzzi - Zone for tanning and relaxation - Restaurant and cafe - Party Room - Health Club - Spa, sauna and steam bath - Fitness center - Running track - Tennis court - Paddle and badminton court - BBQ area - Children's playground The Hewelz high-rise complex is located 9 km from the sea in the busy Dubai Arjan area, where all conditions for work, leisure and entertainment are created. Convenient transport interchange makes it easy to get to any area of the city. Within walking distance there is a large medical center, cafes and luxury restaurants. Fans of active shopping will find many shopping centers around. In 4 minutes is one of Dubai's main attractions – the world's largest Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. All conditions are created here not only for work and leisure, but also for study. Schools and kindergartens are a 3-minute walk from the complex. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The active development of the Arjan district, where the Jewelz residential complex is located, leaves great opportunities for business to invest. Therefore, apartments in this area of Dubai will always be in price. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!