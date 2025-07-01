Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea

Chelsea by DAMAC – Inspired by London, Rooted in Dubai.

A Boutique Collection of Stylish Apartments with a British Flair.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Chelsea by DAMAC brings the timeless elegance of London’s Chelsea district to the heart of Dubai, offering a boutique residential experience filled with charm, style, and contemporary comfort. Designed for young professionals, investors, and lovers of modern architecture, Chelsea delivers cosmopolitan living in a vibrant, well-connected urban setting.

Positioned within one of Dubai’s most in-demand locations (JVC / Business Bay / Al Hebiah, depending on confirmation), the project features sophisticated interiors, lifestyle-focused amenities, and thoughtful layouts, all with DAMAC’s signature design finesse.

Prices Starting From:

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 535.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 146 m² from 1.030.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 190 m² from 1.400.000€

📅 Completion: Q4 2029

📆 Payment Plan: 20/50/30

📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% in prime rental zones

Apartment Features:

Modern interiors with European-style finishes.

Open-plan kitchens with built-in appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling glass & spacious balconies.

Stylish bathrooms with marble accents.

Smart home-enabled systems (select units).

Fully furnished options available.

Amenities at Chelsea by DAMAC:

Rooftop pool with city skyline views.

Gym & wellness zone with yoga deck.

Game room, coworking spaces, & lounge.

Café-style lobby and courtyard garden.

Children’s play area.

24/7 security & concierge service.

Prime Location – Maritime City Dubai.

5–10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates or Downtown (depending on area)

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road / Al Khail Road

Surrounded by schools, shops, supermarkets & parks

Community-focused urban lifestyle

Perfect For: