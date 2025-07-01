  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea

Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$625,613
BTC
7.4415443
ETH
390.0431551
USDT
618 534.0675964
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26778
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Chelsea by DAMAC – Inspired by London, Rooted in Dubai.

A Boutique Collection of Stylish Apartments with a British Flair.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Chelsea by DAMAC brings the timeless elegance of London’s Chelsea district to the heart of Dubai, offering a boutique residential experience filled with charm, style, and contemporary comfort. Designed for young professionals, investors, and lovers of modern architecture, Chelsea delivers cosmopolitan living in a vibrant, well-connected urban setting.

Positioned within one of Dubai’s most in-demand locations (JVC / Business Bay / Al Hebiah, depending on confirmation), the project features sophisticated interiors, lifestyle-focused amenities, and thoughtful layouts, all with DAMAC’s signature design finesse.

Prices Starting From:

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 535.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 146 m² from 1.030.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~ 190 m² from 1.400.000€

📅 Completion: Q4 2029
📆 Payment Plan: 20/50/30
📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% in prime rental zones

Apartment Features:

  • Modern interiors with European-style finishes.

  • Open-plan kitchens with built-in appliances.

  • Floor-to-ceiling glass & spacious balconies.

  • Stylish bathrooms with marble accents.

  • Smart home-enabled systems (select units).

  • Fully furnished options available.

Amenities at Chelsea by DAMAC:

  • Rooftop pool with city skyline views.

  • Gym & wellness zone with yoga deck.

  • Game room, coworking spaces, & lounge.

  • Café-style lobby and courtyard garden.

  • Children’s play area.

  • 24/7 security & concierge service.

Prime Location – Maritime City Dubai.

  • 5–10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates or Downtown (depending on area)

  • Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road / Al Khail Road

  • Surrounded by schools, shops, supermarkets & parks

  • Community-focused urban lifestyle

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking affordable luxury in a branded environment.

  • End-users desiring a well-finished apartment in a modern community.

  • First-time buyers entering Dubai’s growing property market.

  • Residents who value style, location & rental income potential.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

