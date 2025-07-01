Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea

Chelsea by DAMAC – Inspired by London, Rooted in Dubai.
A Boutique Collection of Stylish Apartments with a British Flair.
1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029
Project Overview:
Chelsea by DAMAC brings the timeless elegance of London’s Chelsea district to the heart of Dubai, offering a boutique residential experience filled with charm, style, and contemporary comfort. Designed for young professionals, investors, and lovers of modern architecture, Chelsea delivers cosmopolitan living in a vibrant, well-connected urban setting.
Positioned within one of Dubai’s most in-demand locations (JVC / Business Bay / Al Hebiah, depending on confirmation), the project features sophisticated interiors, lifestyle-focused amenities, and thoughtful layouts, all with DAMAC’s signature design finesse.
Prices Starting From:
1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 535.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 146 m² from 1.030.000€
3 Bedroom ~ 190 m² from 1.400.000€
📅 Completion: Q4 2029
📆 Payment Plan: 20/50/30
📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% in prime rental zones
Apartment Features:
Modern interiors with European-style finishes.
Open-plan kitchens with built-in appliances.
Floor-to-ceiling glass & spacious balconies.
Stylish bathrooms with marble accents.
Smart home-enabled systems (select units).
Fully furnished options available.
Amenities at Chelsea by DAMAC:
Rooftop pool with city skyline views.
Gym & wellness zone with yoga deck.
Game room, coworking spaces, & lounge.
Café-style lobby and courtyard garden.
Children’s play area.
24/7 security & concierge service.
Prime Location – Maritime City Dubai.
5–10 min to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates or Downtown (depending on area)
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road / Al Khail Road
Surrounded by schools, shops, supermarkets & parks
Community-focused urban lifestyle
Perfect For:
Investors seeking affordable luxury in a branded environment.
End-users desiring a well-finished apartment in a modern community.
First-time buyers entering Dubai’s growing property market.
Residents who value style, location & rental income potential.