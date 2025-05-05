  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence One Sky Park with swimming pools in the calm green area of ​​JVC, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$665,344
18/05/2025
$665,344
17/05/2025
$662,886
16/05/2025
$663,330
14/05/2025
$668,671
13/05/2025
$661,541
11/05/2025
$660,114
10/05/2025
$662,321
09/05/2025
$656,942
08/05/2025
$654,553
07/05/2025
$656,808
14/04/2025
$653,858
13/04/2025
$654,242
12/04/2025
$656,686
11/04/2025
$671,523
10/04/2025
$674,260
09/04/2025
$677,652
08/04/2025
$677,228
06/04/2025
$677,624
05/04/2025
$671,452
04/04/2025
$680,428
ID: 22124
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2393689
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

One Sky Park includes two towers, each of which is the pink of graciousness. The first tower (A) has 26 floors. The top floor features numerous amenities for residents, and the viewpoint offers a panoramic view of the surroundings and the unique space for comfortable communication. The second tower (B) consists of 37 floors and is topped by wonderful penthouses. The unique architecture of the buildings with dynamic shapes creates the attractive visual effect.

The partly furnished residences are the ideal combination of comfort and functionality, and provide its residents with everything necessary for comfortable life. All the rooms are notable for high quality of finishing: the walls are painted with paper white color, creating the feeling of space and brightness. The ceiling height is 3.3 meters, making the interior more spacious. As for parking, the studios have one parking space, which is convenient for drivers. The apartments with 1-2 bedrooms also have one parking space, and 3-bedroom apartments - two spaces.

Features

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • gym
  • clubhouse
  • outdoor cinema
  • tennis court
  • basketball court
  • skate park
  • yoga area
  • jogging track
  • sauna and steam bath
  • jacuzzi
  • barbecue area
  • golf simulator
  • kids' playgrounds and play rooms
  • zed garden
  • picturesque trail in the forest

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40):

20% - reservation

10% - in 90 days

10% - at the stage of construction 20%

10% - at the stage of construction 40%

10% - at the stage of construction 60%

40% - completion

Features of the flats

Partly furnished, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The kitchen and bathrooms are fully equipped with modern Teka appliances with a 2-year warranty, which is indicative of high level of quality.

The studios include the following appliances: fridge, freezer, gas stove, oven, hood, washing machine.

The apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are also fully equipped with all necessary appliances, but additionally have a microwave and a dishwasher, creating the most comfortable conditions.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai is famous for its tranquil atmosphere, green areas, modern residential complexes. The area has numerous facilities: shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, supermarkets, schools and kindergartens, fitness centers, beauty salons, and medical centers. JVC is also famous for its parks and kids' playgrounds. The well-developed infrastructure, convenient location and affordable prices make Jumeirah Village Circle an attractive place for life both for families, and young professionals.

  • Bluewaters Island - 17 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Expo City Dubai - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport (DXB) - 27 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Intl Airport - 28 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 36 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

