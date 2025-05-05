Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Oasis complex with a swimming pool and parks in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartments in the new Oasis complex with a swimming pool and parks in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$201,289
Media Media
ID: 22001
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392515
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to OASIZ - the world of the accessible luxury, where everyone will find the ideal place for life and investment. The 38-storey residential complex offers a wide range of apartments, including studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with modern design and exceptional quality of finishing. The project combines elegance and innovation, and offers the unique accommodation that will comply with your every request. The interiors are decorated in the modern style with open-plan layouts, creating the feeling of space and freedom. Wonderful floor-to-ceiling windows fill every room with natural light, warmth and coziness. The furnished apartments will relieve you of troubles with finishing and furnishing, and allow to enjoy comfort and stylish design at once.

In the residential complex, not only a home is waiting for you, but the real oasis of comfort and coziness. Imagine quiet and warm days by the pool, where you can bathe in the sun and refresh in cool water. And for those, who prefer outdoor activities, the complex offers a full-scale gym where you can stay in shape.

You are surrounded by landscaped green gardens where you can walk at any time of year. The kids' playground will become the favourite place for your children, where they can have a good time with their friends. And spacious social areas create warm and friendly atmosphere. All these make Oasiz not just a residential complex, but the real community.

Around-the-clock security and concierge service will ensure safety and tranquility.

Amenities

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • around-the-clock security
  • parks
  • kids' playgrounds and play rooms
  • furnished apartments

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

65% - monthly (1%) till completion

35% - monthly (1%) after completion

Features of the flats

Furnished apartements

Location and nearby infrastructure

The perfect location of OASIZ at the intersection of the main highways - Mohammed Bin Zayed and Al Ain Road - ensures the excellent transport accessibility to all four emirates: Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain. The project is also situated near the leading technology companies, established educational institutions, and the active community, making it the attractive place for life. You'll be surrounded by everything necessary for comfortable life: supermarkets, cafes, hotels, parks.

Near the project there are:

  • Silicon Central Mall – 2 minutes
  • Озеро DSO Lake – 5 minutes
  • Global Village – 8 minutes
  • Dubai Safari Park – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Harbour – 11 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 15 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Int. Airport – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

