Residential complex New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons, International City Phase 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
2
ID: 22273
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394868
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Kensington Gardens is not just a residential complex, it's the unique community, where every detail is created for comfort and quality of life. Imagine your life in a green oasis, where the elegant British architecture seamlessly blends with pacifying landscapes. The refined townhouses with 3-5 bedrooms and luxury villas with 6-7 bedrooms are available. Each residence is decorated with premium materials. The kitchen is equipped with everything necessary. Every morning will be filled with soft sunlight through floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are various amenities in the project, which will make your life really comfortable. Walk in the spacious yoga and meditation parks, where you can find inner peace and harmony. The kids' playgrounds will ensure safe and merry leisure time for your children. In the center of the complex, there is a park, where you can have a rest outdoors, walk, or read a book. For outdoors adventurers, there is a sports ground, where you can keep fit, and the well-kept water lagoons offer the ideal place for recreation with family and friends. The spacious areas will be the ideal place for you pets walking.

In close proximity to your new home you'll find everything necessary for comfortable life: a supermarket, cafes and restaurants, local shops, a private school and a kindergarten. The additional level of comfort is created by a hospital in the complex.

Amenities

  • yoga and meditation parks
  • pet parks and grounds
  • jogging and bike paths
  • sports ground
  • kids' playgrounds
  • private school and a kindergarten
  • lagoons - the artificial ponds, created for residents to have a rest by the water, surrounded by nature.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

International City (Phase 2) in Dubai offers a lot of advantages, which make it attractive for life and investment. Firstly, it's an area with various architecture, inspired by the traditions of different countries, creating the spacial atmosphere. The convenient location of International City (Phase 2) ensures easy access to the main highways of the city. The area has well-developed infrastructure: there area shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, entertainment facilities. The important aspect of the area is safety and proximity to the main places of interest of the city.

  • Dubai Safari Park - 10 minutes
  • Global Village - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure - 23 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 28 minutes
  • Dubai Miracle Garden - 30 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 48 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons, International City Phase 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$876,750
