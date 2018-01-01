  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€674,252
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Downtown - 4 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
  • Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€411,037
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€706,000
Apartment building Damac
Dubai, UAE
from
€727,896
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
Dubai, UAE
from
€443,542
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€956,000
You are viewing
Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€674,252
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, UAE
from
€681,996
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a landscaped garden, a cafe, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 12.6 km Airport - 13.1 km Sea- 150 meters
Residential complex AMBER
Residential complex AMBER
Dubai, UAE
from
€211,919
Area 67–152 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
AMBER Project  Location - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle)  The planned delivery date is October 2024 Amber - 23-storey complex, distinguished by exquisite  premium architecture and amenities. Inside the apartments – high quality  finishing with exquisite design strokes, system “Smart house”   Availability: Dubai Marina - 15 min  Palm Jumeirah - 20 min  Burj Khalifa - 22 min  Dubai International Airport - 35 min   Apartments & prices: Studio - 42 m2 - from 157,232$ 1 bedroom - from 61.2 m2 - from 199,617$ 2 bedroom - 124.3 m2 - from 341,810$ 2 poor + pool - from 131.1 m2 - from 436,777$   Internal infrastructure: Swimming pools for children and adults. Equipped gym with modern equipment. Children's playgrounds. Areas for recreation. Equipped lounge areas in the podium. Landscape gardens. Concierge-service.   Payment plan: 20% + 4% DLD (tax) - down payment 50% during construction 30% - upon completion of the project  
Residential complex New residence Clearpoint with swimming pools and a park at 500 meters from the sea, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Clearpoint with swimming pools and a park at 500 meters from the sea, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€1,11M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city. The residence features swimming pools, a park, a gym, a kindergarten, a promenade, sports grounds, shops and restaurants, a covered parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4.1 km School - 2.1 km Burj Khalifa - 11.5 km Airport - 13 km Sea - 500 meters
Realting.com
Go