Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

We offer spacious apartments with panoramic views.
The residence features a private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a landscaped garden, a cafe, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Burj Khalifa - 12.6 km
Airport - 13.1 km
Sea- 150 meters
AMBER Project
Location - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle)
The planned delivery date is October 2024
Amber - 23-storey complex, distinguished by exquisite
premium architecture and amenities.
Inside the apartments – high quality
finishing with exquisite design strokes, system “Smart house”
Availability:
Dubai Marina - 15 min
Palm Jumeirah - 20 min
Burj Khalifa - 22 min
Dubai International Airport - 35 min
Apartments & prices:
Studio - 42 m2 - from 157,232$
1 bedroom - from 61.2 m2 - from 199,617$
2 bedroom - 124.3 m2 - from 341,810$
2 poor + pool - from 131.1 m2 - from 436,777$
Internal infrastructure:
Swimming pools for children and adults.
Equipped gym with modern equipment.
Children's playgrounds.
Areas for recreation.
Equipped lounge areas in the podium.
Landscape gardens.
Concierge-service.
Payment plan:
20% + 4% DLD (tax) - down payment
50% during construction
30% - upon completion of the project
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.
The residence features swimming pools, a park, a gym, a kindergarten, a promenade, sports grounds, shops and restaurants, a covered parking.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.
Shopping mall - 4.1 km
School - 2.1 km
Burj Khalifa - 11.5 km
Airport - 13 km
Sea - 500 meters