  3. Red Square Tiger

Red Square Tiger

Dubai, UAE
from
€132,015
;
11 1
About the complex

RED SQUARE
The 34-story residential wonders are one of Tiger Properties' premier projects in
Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). With its flexible payment plan and unique investment
opportunity, Red Square Twin Towers lets you profit from a unique business
investment. Take a virtual reality tour of this tower to see it and choose whether you're
seeking a unique living experience or a winning investment in Dubai.
Studio
414 (Tower A/B)
One Bedroom
302 (Tower A/B)
Two Bedroom
120 (Tower A/B)
EVERYTHING YOU NEED!
Tennis And Basketball
Outdoor Swimming Pool
Kids Play Area
Running And Walking Track
GYM & Health Club
BBQ Area

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
2026
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Red Square Tiger

Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%.
