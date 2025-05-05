  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New luxury One Casa Residence with private swimming pools and elevators close to DIFC and Downtown Dubai, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New luxury One Casa Residence with private swimming pools and elevators close to DIFC and Downtown Dubai, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,39M
14/04/2025
$6,36M
13/04/2025
$6,36M
12/04/2025
$6,38M
11/04/2025
$6,53M
10/04/2025
$6,55M
09/04/2025
$6,59M
08/04/2025
$6,58M
06/04/2025
$6,59M
05/04/2025
$6,53M
04/04/2025
$6,61M
03/04/2025
$6,69M
02/04/2025
$6,67M
01/04/2025
$6,66M
30/03/2025
$6,64M
29/03/2025
$6,69M
28/03/2025
$6,71M
27/03/2025
$6,69M
26/03/2025
$6,68M
25/03/2025
$6,66M
24/03/2025
$6,64M
Media Media
ID: 24876
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422759
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

One Casa by AHS Properties is not just a residential complex, but the embodiment of luxury in the most prestigious area of Al Safa in Dubai. The project includes exclusive duplex residences with private swimming pools, panoramic terraces and breathtaking views of Dubai Water Canal and green Safa Park. These residences are the ideal choice for those, who appreciate seclusion, beauty and comfort rolled into one. The whole space has been designed with a focus on convenience and elegance, offering absolutely unique living standard. Due to carefully thought-out layouts, every square meter of the space in One Casa gives maximum feeling of freedom and coziness.

The project offers luxury Sky Villas, Sly Mansions and Sky Palaces - all of them have private elevators and terraces, which allow to enjoy not only views, but also proper rest outdoors. Each residence features 6-meter ceilings, giving the feeling of space and light. The unique glass walls in each flat create the impression, that you live outdoors. The special attention is given to technologies and safety: smart home, 24/7 concierge and private driver system, Rolls-Royce services, and also private cinemas and cigar lounges in the complex give the project the status of luxury residential space.

Life in One Casa is not only about style, but also about unparalleled convenience and luxury. The complex includes Wellness Center & Spa, lounge areas, fitness rooms with modern equipment, and direct access to each residence by elevators. For those, who like activities, there are gyms and outdoor yoga areas.

Amenities:

  • direct access to each residence by elevator
  • private swimming pools and jacuzzis
  • 6-meter-high ceilings for maximum space
  • cinema and cigar lounge
  • Rolls-Royce with a private driver cervices
  • Wellness Center and SPA

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 60/40%

Features of the flats

Fully fitted with kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just moments from the prestigious DIFC and a short drive from the legendary Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates.

  • DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 10 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

