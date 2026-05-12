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  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ajman Emirate
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Pool Studio Apartments in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Ajman
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/21
A turnkey studio with an area of 38.7 square meters on the 9th floor in a new tower under co…
$128,485
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Properties features in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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