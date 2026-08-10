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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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