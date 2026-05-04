Apartment in a new building Sega Yalı 360

Sega Yalı 360 offers premium waterfront living with Mediterranean-inspired architecture, blending elegance and comfort. Panoramic Marmara Sea views enhance the lifestyle.
Sega Yalı 360 provides modern amenities, landscaped spaces, and a vibrant community. Its strategic location ensures easy access to schools, hospitals, and city hubs.
10 Advantages of Sega Yalı 360
Prime waterfront location with uninterrupted sea views.
Design inspired by historic Istanbul yalı mansions.
Spacious layouts with open-plan kitchens.
Luxury finishes in all interiors.
Earthquake-resistant, well-insulated structure.
Rich social facilities including pools and fitness.
Smart home systems with modern tech.
Close to schools, hospitals, shopping, transport.
Flexible payment options for buyers.
Strong investment potential in a rising area.