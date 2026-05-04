  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece
  4. Apartment in a new building Sega Yalı 360

Apartment in a new building Sega Yalı 360

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$203,703
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

Sega Yalı 360 offers premium waterfront living with Mediterranean-inspired architecture, blending elegance and comfort. Panoramic Marmara Sea views enhance the lifestyle.

Sega Yalı 360 provides modern amenities, landscaped spaces, and a vibrant community. Its strategic location ensures easy access to schools, hospitals, and city hubs.

10 Advantages of Sega Yalı 360 

  1. Prime waterfront location with uninterrupted sea views.

  2. Design inspired by historic Istanbul yalı mansions.

  3. Spacious layouts with open-plan kitchens.

  4. Luxury finishes in all interiors.

  5. Earthquake-resistant, well-insulated structure.

  6. Rich social facilities including pools and fitness.

  7. Smart home systems with modern tech.

  8. Close to schools, hospitals, shopping, transport.

  9. Flexible payment options for buyers.

  10. Strong investment potential in a rising area.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,060
Residential complex New beachfront residence with a private beach and a 5-star hotel in a picturesque area, Turkler, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$202,753
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$516,321
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
Residential quarter 1+1 apartments in a luxury complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$154,821
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sega Yalı 360
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$203,703
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Two-bedroom apartments with private garden and roof terrace for sale. A unique project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Show all Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Residential quarter New Apartments in Quiet Surroundings of Alanya Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$249,849
We are proud to present you this amazing project in the best ecologically clean area of ​​Alanya, with magnificent mountain views. Oba is a calm, quiet, well-developed area of ​​the city, with a rich social infrastructure, numerous shops, banks, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, schools, publ…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$387,987
The residence features a swimming pool, green areas, a gym, a basketball court and a football field, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a covered parking. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications