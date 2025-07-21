  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Turkey
$122,968
ID: 27420
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m2 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

The developer has one 1+1 apartment left for sale for 165,000 EUR.

The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments.

The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 meters from the sea.

Oba is an ecologically clean area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: delivered in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Gazebos for relaxation and barbecue area
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area of the project
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

