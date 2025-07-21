Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 55 m2 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

The developer has one 1+1 apartment left for sale for 165,000 EUR.

The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments.

The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 meters from the sea.

Oba is an ecologically clean area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: delivered in 2023.

Infrastructure:

Gazebos for relaxation and barbecue area

Tennis court

Mini golf

Fitness room

Outdoor adult and children's pools

Heated indoor pool

Sauna and jacuzzi

Turkish bath (hamam)

Showers and changing rooms

Massage rooms

Cinema

Internet in the common area of the project

Children's playground

Outdoor and indoor parking

Generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.