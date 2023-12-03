Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Haciahmet Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Haciahmet Mahallesi, Turkey

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,09M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 7
Istanbul Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Beyoglu. Luxe apartments are located in B…
€413,000
Mir