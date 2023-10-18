Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Balaban Mahallesi, Turkey

3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000

Properties features in Balaban Mahallesi, Turkey

