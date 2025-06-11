Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wichit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Wichit, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
PAN22616 A rare gem on the southeastern coast of Phuket—an exceptional villa that ble…
$3,94M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 912 m²
PAN21968 Perched on the coastal charms of Panwa, this exquisite five-bedroom villa is…
$5,37M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
PAN21953 Perched above Ao Yon Bay, this three-bedroom retreat рщгыу blends modern lux…
$855,419
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
PAN7281  The villa is carefully design by a famous interior firm.  Most of the furnit…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
PAN6930 Villa from a trusted developer who has extensive experience in developing pro…
$6,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
PAN21967 Located in Phuket: Paradise Beckons at Panwa-Ao Yon Nestled within the embra…
$3,59M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 980 m²
PAN21936 Presenting an opulent residence that epitomizes luxury living, this expansiv…
$6,69M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 10 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 600 m²
AOP22483 An extraordinary ultra-modern beachfront estate nestled on Ao Yon Beach, Phu…
$7,64M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
PAN22162 Step into a realm where the gentle murmur of waves sets the pace of your day…
$2,17M
Leave a request

Properties features in Wichit, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go