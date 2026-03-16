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Houses for short-term rent in Thailand

Chon Buri Province
151
Pattaya City
49
Nong Prue
26
Bang Lamung
3
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151 property total found
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya – This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom two-storey h…
$2,168
per night
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom corner house in East …
$2,013
per night
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two-Story Detached House for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover a comfortable modern lifestyle…
$1,239
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 720 Sqm of land…
$1,394
per night
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien Experience an exceptional blend of luxury an…
$8,052
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dog Friendly Pool View Villa for rent Huay Yai Pattaya Huay Yai Pattaya offers a quiet resid…
$1,177
per night
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8 bedroom House in Pattaya City, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
8 Bedrooms Pool Villa in South Pattaya for Rent – This spacious 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom pool v…
$4,646
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool View Villa 3 Bedroom for rent East Pattaya This pool view villa for rent is located in …
$2,013
per night
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
New Modern Luxury Pool Villa for Rent on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya This stunning new modern lu…
$7,743
per night
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Semi-Detached House for Rent in Khao Noi, East Pattaya Spacious two-storey semi-d…
$1,394
per night
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya This exclusive luxury pool villa offers exception…
$867,165
per night
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5 bedroom house in ban nein thray, Thailand
5 bedroom house
ban nein thray, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Huay Yai for Rent - This exceptional 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa of…
$5,265
per night
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4 bedroom house in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, East Pattaya This elegant pool villa offers the perfe…
$4,646
per night
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5 bedroom house in ban nein thray, Thailand
5 bedroom house
ban nein thray, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, Pattaya Discover a brand-new luxury pool villa for re…
$4,646
per night
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4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury English-Style Pool Villa for Rent – East Pattaya This stunning English-style pool vil…
$4,955
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Chak Nok, East Pattaya Available for rent now, this m…
$2,478
per night
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4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent Mabprachan Pattaya This luxury pool villa is available for rent i…
$3,097
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Chak Nok, East Pattaya Available for rent now, this …
$2,478
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern House for Rent 3-Bedroom Nong Mai Kaen Discover comfortable living in this elegant 3-…
$1,084
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom House for Rent in East Pattaya – This 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom House offer 360 Sqm of …
$1,549
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for Rent in East Pattaya – Fully Furnished Corner House This house for rent in East P…
$929
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool View Villa for rent in East Pattaya near Siam Country Club This elegant pool view villa…
$2,323
per night
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2 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 108 Sqm of land plot…
$712
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Prime Location 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Pattaya, Siam Country Club Situated in the so…
$2,323
per night
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Pool View Villa for Rent in Jomtien Experience the pinnacle of upscale coastal living at thi…
$2,478
per night
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3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Corner House for Rent – Chaiyapruek 2, Jomtien This spacious corner single house is availabl…
$1,394
per night
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable 3-Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – Pet Friendly and Fully Furnished Loc…
$1,239
per night
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3 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
3 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for Rent 3 Bedroom in East Pattaya Mabprachan Area This house for rent is located in t…
$883
per night
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2 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Beds 2 Baths House for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 220 Sqm of land plot size and a livi…
$465
per night
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien - Nestled in a peaceful area of Jomtien, this char…
$2,013
per night
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