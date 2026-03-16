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Houses for short-term rent in Na Kluea, Thailand

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5 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Na Kluea, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury Beachfront Pool Villa for Rent – Wongamat Beach, North Pattaya Experience the pinnacl…
$9,910
per night
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6 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Resort Style Pool Villa for Rent in Central Pattaya Siam Country Club Area This resort style…
$3,097
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single house for rent in East Pattaya This single detached house is available for rent in Ea…
$867
per night
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two-Story Detached House for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover a comfortable modern lifestyle…
$1,239
per night
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
2-Storey Detached House for Rent – Central Pattaya Available for rent, a fully furnished 2-s…
$1,239
per night
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