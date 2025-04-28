Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Sakhu, Thailand

4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$172,306
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury at Naiyang Beach Unveiled in late 2022, this project stands as a…
$112,878
