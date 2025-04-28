Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Sakhu, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/7
Our clients can get an up to 10% discount of the developer's price! The price may differ …
$93,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go