  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sakhu, Thailand

condos
27
studios
19
1 BHK
87
2 BHK
40
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover ready-to-move-in apartments at an excellent price, just 950 meters from the beach i…
$54,780
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$172,306
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea Heaven is a luxury luxury investment condominium on the shores of Nai Ton Bay, designed …
$294,013
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Apartments in the coastal part of Phuket, near Nai Yang Beach!Investment property, perfect f…
$146,515
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$219,056
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
Invest in luxury beachfront apartments on the Thalang coast!Guaranteed 6% return for the fir…
$448,204
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury at Naiyang Beach Unveiled in late 2022, this project stands as a…
$112,878
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand…
$135,426
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/7
Investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!The Title Residencies Naiya…
$124,210
