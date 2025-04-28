Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

condos
27
studios
19
1 BHK
87
2 BHK
40
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
$59,874
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand…
$135,426
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go