Houses with swimming pool in Rawai, Thailand

35 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A unique eco-style studio from a famous Balinese developer.Exclusive 5* complex for those wh…
$110,291
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unique apartment in eco-style from a famous Balinese developer.Exclusive complex level 5* fo…
$173,861
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Unique apartments are located in an area with stunning views of the mountains and jungle and…
$87,523
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
The new apartment complex from a reliable developer is located within walking distance from …
$171,331
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
This low-rise project from a reliable developer offers the perfect combination of modern Med…
$215,401
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This spacious studio is an ideal choice for those looking to buy apartments in this project …
$73,512
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments in an exclusive condominium in the south of Phuket, just 250 meters from Rawai Be…
$79,112
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
This complex combines comfort and privacy, making it an ideal choice for both permanent resi…
$129,427
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The apartment is located 400 meters from Rawai Embankment, one of the most atmospheric and c…
$160,489
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Within walking distance from the complex are supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, observatio…
$231,036
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
The modern project consists of 11 buildings and offers residents comfortable housing with de…
$65,344
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartments in an exclusive condominium in the south of Phuket, just 250 meters from Rawai. T…
$147,187
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Unique apartments in a new residential complex, located just 250 meters from the magnificent…
$226,668
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in a convenient area in the south of Phuket and within walking distan…
$92,415
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Located just 200 metres from Rawai Quay, this modern boutique condominium offers the perfect…
$115,994
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
A new premium family villa complex in Nai Harn district in southern Phuket from a developer …
$460,773
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
The apartments are located in one of the most picturesque areas of Phuket, 200 meters from R…
$151,819
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
This project, surrounded by the sea on three sides, offers the perfect combination of comfor…
$69,241
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments in an exclusive condominium in the south of Phuket, just 250 meters from Rawai. T…
$138,359
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The residential complex offers a unique opportunity to become the owner of luxury apartments…
$252,310
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Modern two-storey townhouse in a quiet area of Rawai will be a convenient solution for a fam…
$208,866
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This project offers the perfect combination of modern technology and comfort, making it a gr…
$120,193
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The complex is located in a convenient area in the south of Phuket, 1.5 km from Nai Harn Bea…
$138,622
3 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Premium complex of “smart” villas in the area of Nai Harn in southern Phuket from a develope…
$519,303
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in a picturesque area between the beaches of Nai Harn and Rawai in …
$168,026
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located just 400 meters from the picturesque Rawai Embankment in southern P…
$222,145
1 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The complex consists of four modern buildings, made in the Mediterranean style, and offers r…
$107,082
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
This is a stylish boutique condominium located within walking distance of the picturesque Ra…
$199,531
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This prestigious low-rise complex is located just 400 meters from the picturesque Rawai wate…
$260,394
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Unique apartment in eco-style from a famous Balinese developer.Exclusive complex level 5* fo…
$288,632
