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Villas with swimming pool in Ratsada, Thailand

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern two-storey villa in the style of Wabi Sabi is located in a quiet area overlooking the…
$290,000
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Undersun Estate
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Properties features in Ratsada, Thailand

with Terrace
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