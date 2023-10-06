Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Phuket, Thailand

500 properties total found
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,18M
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,70M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,38M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,81M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,36M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,24M
6 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€4,98M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 1
€982,400
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,02M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
€1,97M
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 208 m²
€3,70M
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
€713,502
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor of the two-story villa, youll find a terrace with a private pool, an out…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 445 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€958,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 487 m²
On the quiet street of the Bang Tao district, known for its hotels, restaurants and beach cl…
€1,10M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
The idea of this project is based on a deep understanding of your desires and ideas about co…
€340,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ban Kata, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
€525,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€410,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
This new villa project is unique in its unique location and construction quality, which will…
€368,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 481 m²
The project is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in t…
€654,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 404 m²
The project is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in t…
€523,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
Proekt is an exquisite combination of luxury villas with pools carefully inscribed in the pi…
€785,300
3 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in the largest complex of Laguna - Angsana Villas Phuket, which feature…
€590,477
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
Introducing an exquisite -bedroom villa for sale in the stunning area of BangTao, Phuket - D…
€847,207
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
Introducing an exquisite -bedroom villa for sale in the stunning area of BangTao, Phuket - D…
€847,207

