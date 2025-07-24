Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located in an ex…
$1,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa with designer renovation area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located…
$1,54M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 892 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a spacious 5-room house with designer repairs of 1892 sq.m. The house is located in…
$6,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 4-room villa for sale with designer repair area of 575 sq.m. Villa is located in an e…
$1,98M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 6-room villa with designer repair area of 792 sq.m. Villa is located in an excellen…
$856,620
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a cozy 4-room villa with designer repair area of 460 sq.m. Villa is located in an e…
$566,474
