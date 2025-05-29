Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
9
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
PHU3319 This 2-storey 4 bedroom family house located near British International Schoo…
$368,890
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go