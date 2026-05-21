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Villas with swimming pool in Pa Khlok, Thailand

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
A great offer for a large family or as an investment in real estate near an international sc…
$160,766
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Habita
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Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Sea view
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