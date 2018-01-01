Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Just 3 exclusive villas 500 metres from Kata beach

A full furniture and appliances package is included in the price.

All amenities of the nearest hotel are available to the owners of the villas.

Rental Pool programme for those who want to combine their own accommodation with an investment: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after handover of the complex.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More information about infrastructure: 2 communal pools and 2 rooftop pools, 2 gyms, security 24/7, 4 restaurants and 2 bars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique place in Phuket - plenty of restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage of this location over other parts of Phuket is its compactness. Literally any location can be reached on foot in 5-15 minutes.