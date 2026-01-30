Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Condos in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

3 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$224,966
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$195,590
