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Villas with swimming pool in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious private residence in the central part of Phuket. An ideal option for those who are …
$854,838
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Undersun Estate
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Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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