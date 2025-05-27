Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
ISL5408 These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a ve…
$485,706
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
KOH22146 Introducing an extraordinary opportunity for family living amidst the stunni…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
PHU4070 This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
ISL4884 At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons…
$6,63M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KOH3900 High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the …
$6,07M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go