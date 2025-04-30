Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Patong
20
Pa Tong
19
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A new villa with a pool in an excellent location near golf courses and picturesque lakes. Th…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for Sale with Pool Introducing a two-story villa with a pool in the secured villa c…
$542,131
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go