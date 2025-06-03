Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kathu, Thailand

Patong
10
Pa Tong
9
14 properties total found
Commercial property 144 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 144 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 144 m²
PAT6448 Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distanc…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6176 This spa complex is located in the most famous area of the island of Phuket -…
$16,81M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Pa Tong, Thailand
Revenue house
Pa Tong, Thailand
Number of floors 1
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters. in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 98
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.   …
$41,21M
Leave a request
Commercial property 38 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 38 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
PAT2735 Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room reso…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Kamala, Thailand
Revenue house
Kamala, Thailand
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments next to the sea on Kamala Beach, which houses the legendary Cafe del Mar B…
Price on request
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Pa Tong, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 119
Number of floors 6
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province. It is a contemporar…
$14,72M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT6849 Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has…
$718,215
Leave a request
Revenue house in Kamala, Thailand
Revenue house
Kamala, Thailand
Number of floors 4
The complex is being built 10 meters from Kamala Beach. This location is called the Milliona…
Price on request
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters. in Kamala, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 179
Number of floors 4
5-star hotel for sale, 179 rooms, near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand, 350 meters.   L…
$38,18M
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Kamala, Thailand
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 000 m²
KAM3227 This Resort is a small resort, sylvan and peaceful. It is ideal for holiday o…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 060 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 2 060 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
PAT4623 The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 mi…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347 A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel com…
$1,22M
Leave a request

Property types in Kathu

hotels
apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go