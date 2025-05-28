Seaview Villas for Sale in Karon, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
KAR21952 Where Luxury Meets Panoramic Perfection Perched on the enchanting landscape …
$2,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT6468 A unique complex located among the lush tropical slopes of Kata Beach. Just a…
$857,670
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
KAT22443 Nestled in the scenic hills of Kata, Phuket, these ultra-luxury villas redef…
$1,89M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
KAR22394 This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karo…
$1,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
KAT6048 Only 50 meters to the sea! There is a quiet and peaceful place, perfect for t…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAR6006 The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, …
$713,188
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
KAR7272 Property Features: • 2 Houses with swimming pool near Karon beaches • Pano…
$1,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
KAR21708 This is a project with limited number of villas, each of which is located on…
$950,200
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KAT7117 This stunning three-level villa offers a perfect blend of comfort, elegance, …
$5,54M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
KAR5433 New Amazing Project with spacious Villas offers a unique combination of luxur…
$768,521
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
KAR22550 A rare opportunity to own a stylish hillside villa just a short stroll from …
$2,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
KAT5996 Design of this beautiful villa creates a festive atmosphere. At the same time…
$2,12M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
KAT21824 Located within one of Phuket's most prestigious villa estates, this property…
$2,43M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
KAT5097 This is Luxury Villa has a private infinity swimming pool positioned for exce…
$1,69M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 294 m²
KAT5096 The interior of this beautiful villa features good-looking furniture and acce…
$3,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT3062 A 4-bedroom contemporary-style villa with a private pool is located on a hill…
$951,429
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
KAR5960 ENJOY SEAVIEW LUXURY LIVING NEXT TO NATURE. New Amazing Project with spacious…
$1,46M
