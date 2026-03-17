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Condos for monthly rent in in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya City
196
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207 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Condo 2 Bedroom for Rent at Centric Sea Pattaya Central Pattaya This corner unit at Centric …
$801
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium 1 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on th…
$586
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana 1 bedroom condo for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one-bedroom condominium is lo…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana one bedroom condo for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom corner condomin…
$617
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo for Rent at The Feelture Pattaya. Offering 60 Sqm of living are…
$832
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana top floor corner condo for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This top floor corner condo…
$586
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready at Empire Tower, Jomtien Enjoy …
$524
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$462
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex Condo for Rent at The Win Condo Khao Talo East Pattaya This duplex unit is located at…
$1,850
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Premium Studio Condo for Rent at Diana Estate Condominium – Pool View, Soi Buakhao, Pattaya …
$771
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic Kristine in Pratumnak Hill This residence at New Nord…
$401
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Condo for Rent at The Base Central Pattaya. This modern unit offers 30…
$617
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Laguna Beach Resort 1 in Jomtien This condominium at Laguna Beac…
$277
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cetus Beachfront Condominium For Rent in Jomtien Experience the ultimate beachfront lifestyl…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent Acqua Condominium Jomtien This residence at Acqua Condominium is locat…
$524
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent Novana Residence 1 Bedroom Condominium in South Pattaya This 1-bedroom condominium …
$370
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach Jomtien 1 Bedroom Condominium for Rent This high-rise condominium …
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Espana Condo Resort Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Rent – This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom …
$462
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana one bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom condominium is locate…
$832
per month
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Stunning Penthouse for Rent at Sombat Condoview Pattaya Discover an extraordinary lifestyle …
$5,086
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Acadia Center Suites Condominium for Rent – Pratumnak Hill This well-designed condominium i…
$771
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condominium for Rent at Grand Florida Beachfront Condo Resort Pattaya in Na Jomtien …
$462
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Cliff Condominium for Rent in PhraTamnak Hill Pattaya This condominium is located in the…
$586
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Jomtien Plaza Residence 1 Bedroom for Rent - This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers…
$478
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located on the 3rd floor of The Orient Resort & Spa in J…
$462
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic VIP 4 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nordi…
$401
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach Sea View for Rent – This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Copacabana Beach Jo…
$925
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Veranda Residence Pattaya for Rent in Na JomtienLuxury beachfront condominium located in the…
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 14th f…
$370
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grand Florida Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent - This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is…
$709
per month
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