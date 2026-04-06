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Condos for monthly rent in in Bang Sare, Thailand

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent – This beautifully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo i…
$308
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom condo in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Pure Sunset – Studio Condominium for Rent, Na Jomtien, Pattaya Experience beachfront living …
$617
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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