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Condos for monthly rent in in Pattaya City, Thailand

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258 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien B…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bed Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This 1 bedroom condo at Jomtien…
$613
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio condominium is located on the 2…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Studio Condo for rent – This luxurious studio condo is available for rent in t…
$1,387
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Studio for rent in Jomtien This fully furnished studio unit offers a comf…
$308
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bed Condo for Rent at Keha Condo in Thepprasit Pattaya This condo at Keha Condo is located…
$491
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Laguna Beach Resort 1 in Jomtien This condominium at Laguna Beac…
$462
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent in Pattaya at Jomtien Beach Condominium This studio condo at Jomtien B…
$368
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Condo for Rent at The Riviera Wongamat Pet Friendly This well presented condominium is locat…
$675
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
2 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Pattaya Rungfah in Central Pattaya This condominium at Pattaya R…
$1,073
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic VIP 5 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nordi…
$462
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$555
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bed Condo for Rent at Royal Hill Resort in Thappraya Pattaya This condo at Royal Hill Reso…
$1,104
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Panora Pattaya in Pratumnak Experience elevated living at The Panora Pattaya, a premium …
$2,620
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arcadia Beach Resort 1 Bed for Rent – This cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers 27 sqm of…
$370
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio is located on the 1st floor and…
$370
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio for Rent at Laguna Beach Resort 3 Pattaya in Jomtien This studio condo at Laguna Beac…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic VIP 3 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nordi…
$339
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
UNIXX South Pattaya Condominium for Rent in Pratumnak This high-floor condominium is locate…
$986
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana 1 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on the …
$740
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic Trend 4 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nor…
$399
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Atlantis Condo Resort 1 Bedroom for Rent – This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo …
$462
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Large Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This large studio unit is located o…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Seven Seas Condo Resort 1 Bedroom for Rent – This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Jom…
$370
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condo for Rent 2 Bedroom Sea View Pattaya This sea view condo for ren…
$767
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Unixx South Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Rent – This 1 Bedroom condo in South Pattaya offers 35 SQM…
$555
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent Baan Plai Haad Wongamat 1 Bedroom Sea View Condominium This condominium for rent is…
$613
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Mountain 6 in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien Be…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This 1 bedroom condo at Jomtien…
$399
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 1st floo…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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