  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Chalong, Thailand

9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
CHA6498 Apartments for sale in a modern condominium from a famous developer in Phuket…
$178,297
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
CHA22254 Experience luxurious tropical living in this spacious two-bedroom apartment,…
$160,873
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
CHA22253 This cozy one-bedroom apartment, measuring 28 sq.m., offers a harmonious ble…
$82,115
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
CHA22255 Experience expansive tropical living in this three-bedroom apartment, coveri…
$264,291
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
CHA6478 A new condominium from a famous developer in Phuket, with magnificent views o…
$106,517
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
CHA7211 This cute family apartment would be a good fit a young family or a couple. It…
$196,741
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
CHA22018 Welcome to the epitome of luxury living! Introducing our exquisite 2-bedroom…
$297,126
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand …
$364,828
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
