Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chalong, Thailand

studios
5
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
CHA6498 Apartments for sale in a modern condominium from a famous developer in Phuket…
$178,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
CHA22018 Welcome to the epitome of luxury living! Introducing our exquisite 2-bedroom…
$297,126
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go