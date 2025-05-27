Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Chalong, Thailand

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$71,670
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$238,162
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$143,339
