Apartments with garden for sale in Chalong, Thailand

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
CHA6498 Apartments for sale in a modern condominium from a famous developer in Phuket…
$178,297
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
CHA6478 A new condominium from a famous developer in Phuket, with magnificent views o…
$106,517
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
CHA7211 This cute family apartment would be a good fit a young family or a couple. It…
$196,741
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand …
$364,828
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
