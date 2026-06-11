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Apartments with garden in Bang Lamung, Thailand

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$60,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$80,310
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
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Property types in Bang Lamung

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bang Lamung, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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