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Condos in Bang Lamung, Thailand

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397 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embassy Pattaya for Sale in Jomtien. Available in Foreign Name Ownership. 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathr…
$210,288
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dusit Grand Condo View 2 Bedroom for Sale with Tenant Jomtien This high-floor unit at Dusit …
$201,306
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Baan Haad Uthong Condo 3 Bedroom for Sale at Pratumnak This spacious corner unit offers an e…
$1,05M
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AuraAura
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale – The Grand Jomtien Pattaya Beach This newly renovated corner unit …
$119,855
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Dusit Grand Condominium for sale in Pattaya Jomtien This well-presented condominium is locat…
$134,720
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
View Talay 2B Condominium for Sale – Jomtien Beach, Thappraya Road This spacious corner uni…
$216,791
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Lumpini Seaview Jomtien is available for sale under Fore…
$52,340
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Condo for Sale – Lumpini Park Beach Seaview Jomtien, Pattaya Discover modern seaside living…
$182,724
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo for Sale at The Empire Tower. Available in Foreign Name Ownership…
$123,571
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Copacabana Jomtien Condominium – Ultra-Luxury 2-Bedroom Sky Residence with Panoramic Sea Vie…
$480,038
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Lumpini Condo Town 1 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms for Sale. Available in Thai/Foreign Name Ownership.…
$77,116
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Palm Wongamat Condo for Sale North Pattaya This studio unit is located at The Palm Wonga…
$130,075
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Espana Condominium 2 Bedroom for sale in Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located at Espa…
$150,825
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium Studio for sale Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 14th f…
$45,836
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
View Talay 5C Condominium for Sale in Jomtien Experience luxurious seaside living at View Ta…
$201,306
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Lumpini Condo Town 1 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms for Sale. Available in Thai Name Ownership. Offeri…
$89,039
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arcadia Continental Condo 1 Bedroom for Sale at South Pattaya This condominium unit is locat…
$61,940
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms at Grande Caribbean Condo for Sale. Available in Foreign Name Ownersh…
$201,306
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$67,825
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium 1 Bedroom for sale Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on th…
$85,787
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The Twin Tower Jomtien for SaleWell-located condominium in the Jomtien area, suitable for re…
$114,590
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Seaspire Jomtien Studio for Sale – This studio 1 Bathroom Condo in Jomtien offer 29.75 Sqm o…
$138,665
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
View Talay 5D Condo for Sale (Foreign Quota) This spacious studio condominium at View Talay…
$110,718
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Riviera Wongamat 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale A well-designed 1-bedroom unit located in the high…
$130,075
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Riviera Ocean Drive – 1-Bedroom Sea View Condo for Sale This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom c…
$135,959
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 Bedroom Condominium for Sale at City Garden Olympus, Pattaya South This modern condominium…
$131,623
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms The Peak Towers for Sale in Pratumnak. Available in Thai Name Ownersh…
$262,937
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Laguna Beach Resort 2 Jomtien, Pattaya This one-bedroom unit is located in Laguna Beach Reso…
$87,462
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Jomtien Condo for Sale in Jomtien Pattaya This modern unit at The Riviera Jomtie…
$98,795
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condominium for Sale at Paradise Park Jomtien This well presented one bedroom cond…
$55,437
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