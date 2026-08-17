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Commercial Property in Tarragones, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Salou, Spain
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Salou, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 000 m²
GA-V001429. Hotel by Lake Garda in SaloLocated in a picturesque location on the shore of Sal…
$7,62M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial real estate in Tarragona in Tarragona, Spain
Commercial real estate in Tarragona
Tarragona, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Commercial property with total area of 1310 m2, devided into 3 premises for 3 tenants. The p…
$3,61M
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