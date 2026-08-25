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Commercial Property in la Selva, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
10
Tossa de Mar
4
15 properties total found
Commercial property 38 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 38 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 38 m²
Commercial premises in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.The total area is 38 square meters.C…
$163 201
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Commercial property 3 930 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 930 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 3 930 m²
Commercial premises on the Costa Brava.The total area of 3930 square meters. on two floors.C…
$24,10M
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Commercial property 170 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 170 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 170 m²
Commercial space of 170m2 in the center of Lloret de Mar (Girona), in the area of Venice, co…
$185 906
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Commercial property 9 500 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 9 500 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 9 500 m²
Investment opportunity in a well-established hotel asset with stable income and professional…
$22,95M
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Commercial property 560 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 560 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 67
Area 560 m²
This business model describes the intended use of the property with the main activity in the…
Price on request
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Commercial property 730 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 730 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 730 m²
Large room for sale in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Office area of about 150 m2 (with s…
$437 145
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 3 092 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 092 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 092 m²
Investment Opportunity on the Costa BravaThe hotel is located in the heart of Lloret de Mar,…
$5,75M
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Commercial property 2 174 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 2 174 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 2 174 m²
Commercial premises in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. With an impressive facade of more t…
$1,28M
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Commercial property 660 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 660 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 660 m²
For sale a residential building in the center of Lloret de Mar with a project for reconstruc…
$1,41M
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Commercial property 1 265 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 1 265 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 265 m²
Hotel for renovation in the town of Tossa de Mar on the Costa Brava. Located in the heart o…
$1,80M
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Commercial property 355 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 355 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 355 m²
Building under reconstruction in the center of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Located in …
$871 433
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Commercial real estate by the sea, Barcelona in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial real estate by the sea, Barcelona
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 542 m²
Commercial premises in the Barcelona region with a tenant - Dia supermarket. The object is l…
$867 256
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Shop 3 233 m² in Blanes, Spain
Shop 3 233 m²
Blanes, Spain
Area 3 233 m²
Commercial real estate with the tenant Consum - one of the largest networks of supermarkets …
$3,13M
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Commercial property 3 100 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 100 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 100 m²
Hotel 2 stars in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Number of rooms is 70. The building is bu…
$3,25M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
$1,31M
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