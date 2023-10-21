Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Selva

Commercial real estate in Selva, Spain

1 property total found
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
€1,20M
