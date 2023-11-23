Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Antoni de Calonge

Residential properties for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain

2 properties total found
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 m²
Old farmhouse converted into a rural hotel with approximately 500 years old. 39,000m2 of agr…
€1,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Buying a property in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 room apartment with Buying a property
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment in the quiet and cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge just 200 meters from the…
€250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir