  2. Spain
  3. San Cristobal de La Laguna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom house in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
We present a villa in the city of Los Montesinos.Los Montesinos, a small town near Torreviej…
$552,453
Villa 6 bedrooms with Elevator, with Yard, with Garage in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with Elevator, with Yard, with Garage
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 573 m²
Located in one of the most privileged areas of Altea, next to the prestigious Altea Golf Clu…
$2,84M
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/2
In La Mata, Torrevieja, just 250 meters from the beach, an exclusive residential complex La …
$802,662
3 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Situated in the sought-after gated community, in the picturesque El Hacho area of La Duquesa…
$380,921
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
In La Mata, Torrevieja, just 250 metres away From the beach, an exclusive residential buildi…
$608,916
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment in the city of Torrevieja. Distance to Playa del Cura -350 m Apartme…
$143,815
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
DISCOVER THIS SHOW AGO with sea views, composed of two large bedrooms, and two bathrooms loc…
$510,806
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 14
We present an apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 100 meters from the sea.Torrevieja i…
$276,780
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! New residential sea views w…
$763,913
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
We present apartments in Alhama de Murcia. The apartment is located in a closed type residen…
$226,295
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale, after renovation in the center of Torrevieja, with an area of 79 m2. The…
$220,096
3 bedroom house in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in the city of Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a closed typ…
$409,524
Properties features in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Spain

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
