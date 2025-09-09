Apartment in a new building Modern 2-Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Finestrat

  1. Realting.com
Finestrat, Spain
$517,980
24
ID: 27817
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Modern 2-Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Finestrat Costa Blanca

This 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking Mediterranean views is located in Finestrat, Costa Blanca a picturesque town on Spain's Costa Blanca, located in the province of Alicante. Known for its unique combination of mountain and sea, it offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline and the iconic Puig Campana mountain. The town's historic center features charming, narrow streets with colorful houses, while its coastal area, Cala de Finestrat, boasts a beautiful sandy beach.

Finestrat is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering hiking trails, golf courses, and proximity to Benidorm's vibrant nightlife and shopping. With a mild Mediterranean climate, it’s a year-round destination for tourists and residents seeking a blend of natural beauty and modern conveniences.

The development spans 27,000 m² and features luxurious amenities such as multiple swimming pools, a heated indoor pool, landscaped gardens, a fitness area, and paddle tennis courts.

The apartments in Finestrat for sale include modern kitchens, air conditioning, and spacious terraces. These homes blend contemporary design with Mediterranean charm, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.

Residents enjoy easy access to beaches, shopping centers, golf courses, and Alicante Airport.


ALC-00986

Location on the map

Finestrat, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

